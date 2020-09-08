Intellectus Partners LLC Invests $243,000 in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,047,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,781,000 after acquiring an additional 800,317 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,427,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,799,000 after acquiring an additional 360,323 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,792,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,949,000 after acquiring an additional 235,330 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,686,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,647,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,238,000 after acquiring an additional 421,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Torsten Hoof sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $676,143.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,386.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 25,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $2,363,572.40. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,538 shares of company stock valued at $5,721,343. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXAS stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.84. 9,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.40. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.47 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.90. EXACT Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $123.17.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $268.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.62 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on EXAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EXACT Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

