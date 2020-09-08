Intellectus Partners LLC Invests $238,000 in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Intellectus Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 39,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 8,188.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QQQE traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,870. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a fifty-two week low of $40.13 and a fifty-two week high of $68.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day moving average is $56.23.

