Intellectus Partners LLC Invests $214,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,102,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Albemarle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 272,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $13,606,590.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,483,406.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALB traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.84. 13,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,041. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $99.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

