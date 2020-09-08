Intellectus Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group increased its position in TE Connectivity by 13.6% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 24,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $2,612,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,906.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $5,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,519,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,270 shares of company stock worth $11,147,920. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

TE Connectivity stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.37. 15,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of -318.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.38. TE Connectivity Ltd has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $101.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.93.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

