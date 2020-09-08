Intellectus Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC owned 0.07% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 7.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

Shares of ProShares Short QQQ stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,488,229. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.89. ProShares Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.