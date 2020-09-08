Intellectus Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 346.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. 54.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.20.

LBRDK stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,029. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 136.80 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.73 and a 200 day moving average of $127.26. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12 month low of $86.20 and a 12 month high of $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1,158.25%. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

