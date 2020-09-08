Intellectus Partners LLC Increases Stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Gartner by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 31,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

NYSE IT traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.40. 3,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,150. Gartner Inc has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $165.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.34. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.39 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 794,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,627,417.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total transaction of $107,728.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,606.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,732. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

