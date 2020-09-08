Intellectus Partners LLC Has $825,000 Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Paul John Balson grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 405,765.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 551,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,549,000 after buying an additional 551,841 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IGV traded down $9.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.01. 1,847,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.84. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.