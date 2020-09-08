Intellectus Partners LLC Has $756,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.9% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $147.31. 77,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,662. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.04. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $151.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Standpoint Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.53.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

