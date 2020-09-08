Intellectus Partners LLC Has $455,000 Stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,284 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $797,162.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $26,294.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,201.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,807 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STX traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.38. 58,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,698,722. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 56.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cross Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.