Intellectus Partners LLC Has $407,000 Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $487,569,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,740,000. Himalaya Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $262,381,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 94.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 51.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,078,000 after buying an additional 7,164,156 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.61.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 13,584,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.49. 2,200,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,573,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

