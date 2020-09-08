Intellectus Partners LLC Has $276,000 Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.3% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, MA Private Wealth increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT remained flat at $$50.66 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,499 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average is $50.03. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.