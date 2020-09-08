Intellectus Partners LLC Has $253,000 Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,445 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 23.3% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,690,014 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $96,027,000 after buying an additional 319,202 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,623,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,057,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.17. The stock had a trading volume of 33,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.47. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $71.48. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In related news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $25,070.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at $58,552.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,598 shares of company stock valued at $707,697. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTSH. Wedbush raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

