Intellectus Partners LLC Has $237,000 Stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Anthem by 3.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Anthem by 3.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Anthem by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, BP PLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 66.7% during the first quarter. BP PLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.47.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded down $5.63 on Tuesday, hitting $270.59. 21,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,661. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $309.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.74. The company has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

