Intellectus Partners LLC Has $191,000 Stock Holdings in Blackrock Virginia Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in Blackrock Virginia Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Virginia Municipal were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Blackrock Virginia Municipal by 28.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Virginia Municipal during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Blackrock Virginia Municipal by 29.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BHV stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.90. 108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339. Blackrock Virginia Municipal has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $17.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This is an increase from Blackrock Virginia Municipal’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

