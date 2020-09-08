Intellectus Partners LLC Grows Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,587,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,062,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,725 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 594.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,563,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,868,000 after buying an additional 1,338,415 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 22.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,678,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $618,966,000 after purchasing an additional 872,906 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 21.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,665,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,345,000 after acquiring an additional 808,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in General Dynamics by 7,755.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 675,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,975,000 after purchasing an additional 667,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.26. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GD. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.36.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

