Intellectus Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,905 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 175,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 918,010 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,063,000 after purchasing an additional 168,230 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Applied Materials by 14.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,148 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,523 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $1,970,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.90. 554,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,862,935. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.81. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $69.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

