Intellectus Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 75.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG traded up $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,920.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,453. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,784.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The company has a market capitalization of $78.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $23.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 20.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,787.26.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

