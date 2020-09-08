Intellectus Partners LLC Buys New Shares in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH)

Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Intellectus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 14,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,043. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $94.61 and a 12-month high of $156.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.03.

