Intellectus Partners LLC Buys 2,432 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 181,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,639,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,864,000 after buying an additional 96,731 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 281,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in General Electric by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 31,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.19. 2,315,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,300,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.91. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.22.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.02.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

