Intellectus Partners LLC Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,153 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Retirement Network lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 76.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 215.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stephens raised their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.24.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.48. 80,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,440. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.48. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $231.58.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $399,955.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,644,480.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

