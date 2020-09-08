Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 7,920 IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX)

Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the second quarter worth $255,000.

Get IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN alerts:

Shares of IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,555,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,195,324. IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $78.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.