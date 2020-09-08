Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,800 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D. B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,924,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,989,000 after acquiring an additional 170,363 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 98.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,880,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,521. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $127.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

