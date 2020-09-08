Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 14,000 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.91. 23,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,319. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.84. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $51.50.

