Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,289 Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Docusign by 222.2% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Docusign by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Docusign by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Docusign by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $6.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $209.79. 141,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,812,411. Docusign Inc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.47 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.35.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 27.71% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.51, for a total transaction of $2,755,874.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,543.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 64,245 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $12,198,198.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,241 shares of company stock worth $31,531,917. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Docusign from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Docusign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Docusign from $150.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank downgraded Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Docusign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.69.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

