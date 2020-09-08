Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Intellectus Partners LLC owned about 1.84% of Spark Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyTop Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spark Networks by 462.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyTop Capital Management LLC now owns 254,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 209,530 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 3,000,000.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the first quarter worth $60,000.

LOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Spark Networks from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spark Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Spark Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LOV traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.39. 880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,023. Spark Networks SE has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Spark Networks Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

