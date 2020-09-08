Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires 457 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 10.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,079,000 after buying an additional 14,706 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 86.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 68,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 31,865 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 345,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. SunTrust Banks raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded down $1.74 on Tuesday, hitting $120.87. 7,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $134.36. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.98 and its 200 day moving average is $102.77.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

