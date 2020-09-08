Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires 194 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.0% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Cfra raised their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.59.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,859.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,128 shares of company stock valued at $13,092,683 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,918. The company has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.67 and a 200 day moving average of $179.23. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $206.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

