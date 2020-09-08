Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires 17,900 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 151.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,228,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,670,000 after buying an additional 1,099,259 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 57.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

IOVA stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.27. 11,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,935. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $41.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IOVA shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.73.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Featured Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.