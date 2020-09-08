Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires 1,037 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1,078.2% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,541,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,416 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,156,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,456,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 425.5% during the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 103,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 84,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the second quarter worth $849,000.

Shares of EFR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,512. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.20. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $13.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

