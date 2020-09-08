Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Standpoint Research

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by Standpoint Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INTC. KeyCorp upgraded Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.63. 1,697,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,522,860. The firm has a market cap of $212.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.71. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average of $56.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 59,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Intel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 824,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,634,000 after buying an additional 32,604 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 10.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,275,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $231,413,000 after buying an additional 392,132 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Intel by 4.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 20,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,250.7% during the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 89,077 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 82,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

