Insider Selling: Parex Resources Inc (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Sells C$182,500.00 in Stock

Parex Resources Inc (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total transaction of C$182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,580,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,844,490.

PXT opened at C$17.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Parex Resources Inc has a one year low of C$9.22 and a one year high of C$25.11.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$111.49 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Parex Resources Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.