Insider Selling: Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) VP Sells 5,375 Shares of Stock

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $462,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gregory B. Butler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of Eversource Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $499,556.25.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $85.47. 14,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,796. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ES. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ES. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 168,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after buying an additional 35,281 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,820,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,198,000 after buying an additional 740,483 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $704,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $3,856,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

