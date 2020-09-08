Insider Selling: Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) EVP Sells 21,428 Shares of Stock

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 21,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.44, for a total transaction of $4,616,448.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,435.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.07. 31,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,262. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $224.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.62. The company has a market cap of $78.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.52.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

