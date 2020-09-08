Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Sells 910 Shares of Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $60,105.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,790. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.05. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $92.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.86.
Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $140.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,544,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCOI shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.
Cogent Communications Company Profile
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.
