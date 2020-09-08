Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Sells 910 Shares of Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $60,105.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,790. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.05. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $92.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.86.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $140.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 371.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,544,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCOI shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.