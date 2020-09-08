Insider Selling: Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Sells 2,250 Shares of Stock

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,250 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $201,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.60. The company had a trading volume of 124,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Catalent Inc has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $95.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.70 and its 200-day moving average is $69.55.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $947.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.62 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,141,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,894,000 after acquiring an additional 486,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Catalent by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,108,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,298,000 after purchasing an additional 637,881 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,907,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,928,000 after acquiring an additional 55,970 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,955,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,478,000 after acquiring an additional 329,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Catalent by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,765,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,614,000 after acquiring an additional 262,205 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTLT. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $62.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Catalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Catalent from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

