Insider Buying: Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Director Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 25,000 shares of Repro Med Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $181,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:KRMD traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,021. Repro Med Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84. The firm has a market cap of $315.27 million, a P/E ratio of 143.60 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30.

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $7.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repro Med Systems will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Repro Med Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Repro Med Systems in a report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Repro Med Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Repro Med Systems from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Repro Med Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the second quarter valued at $750,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the second quarter worth $516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. 65.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.