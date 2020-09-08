Insider Buying: Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) SVP Purchases 6,750 Shares of Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) SVP Ole G. Rosgaard purchased 6,750 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.97 per share, for a total transaction of $249,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,097.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GEF traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.25. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Greif had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Greif by 60.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Greif by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Greif by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Greif by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GEF shares. TheStreet raised Greif from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Greif from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greif presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

