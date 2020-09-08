Insider Buying: Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) SVP Purchases 6,750 Shares of Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) SVP Ole G. Rosgaard purchased 6,750 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.97 per share, for a total transaction of $249,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,097.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE GEF traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.25. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.
Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Greif had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Greif by 60.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Greif by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Greif by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Greif by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GEF shares. TheStreet raised Greif from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Greif from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greif presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.
Greif Company Profile
Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.
