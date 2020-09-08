Insider Buying: Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NASDAQ:FREE) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NASDAQ:FREE) Director Denise M. Faltischek acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ FREE traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.62. 3,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,055. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile
See Also: FAANG Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.