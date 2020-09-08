Insider Buying: Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NASDAQ:FREE) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NASDAQ:FREE) Director Denise M. Faltischek acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FREE traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.62. 3,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,055. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The company offers various licorice products from licorice root, intermediary licorice extracts, and crude derivatives for the tobacco industry as tobacco flavor enhancing and moistening agents; and food and beverage processors, confectioners, cosmetic companies, and pharmaceutical manufacturers for use as flavoring or masking agents, as well as sells licorice root residue as garden mulch under the name Right Dress.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.