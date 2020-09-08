Insider Buying: Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) Director Acquires 2,800 Shares of Stock

Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) Director Phyllis Yaffe bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,964.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$240,750.

Shares of CGX stock traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 344,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,735. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 652.72, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Cineplex Inc has a twelve month low of C$6.30 and a twelve month high of C$34.39.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$21.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cineplex Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CGX shares. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Cineplex from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$34.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cineplex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.57.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

