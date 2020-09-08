Insider Buying: Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) CEO Buys 3,395 Shares of Stock

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.57 per share, for a total transaction of $100,390.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,221 shares in the company, valued at $16,092,614.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marcus Lemonis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Marcus Lemonis bought 3,105 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.26 per share, with a total value of $100,167.30.

On Monday, August 31st, Marcus Lemonis bought 17,525 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.04 per share, with a total value of $508,926.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,200 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $99,872.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Marcus Lemonis purchased 15,475 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.23 per share, with a total value of $498,759.25.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,690 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.17 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30.

On Monday, August 17th, Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,958 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $99,980.40.

On Friday, August 14th, Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,975 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.63 per share, with a total value of $100,049.25.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,012 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $100,058.64.

On Monday, August 10th, Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,080 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $100,284.80.

On Thursday, June 11th, Marcus Lemonis bought 23,500 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $499,845.00.

NYSE:CWH traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.67. The stock had a trading volume of 58,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,574. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.40. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.83.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.14. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 102.93% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Camping World’s payout ratio is -49.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Camping World during the second quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Camping World by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Camping World by 11.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Camping World by 71.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Camping World from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist assumed coverage on Camping World in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Camping World from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

