Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) Stake Decreased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 60,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 3,389.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 27,114 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FFTY traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $36.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,094. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.88.

