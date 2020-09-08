Immunoprecise Antibodies (CVE:IPA) Trading 17.2% Higher

Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd (CVE:IPA)’s stock price traded up 17.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.08 and last traded at C$2.04. 653,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 247,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.74.

The stock has a market capitalization of $123.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

In other news, Director James Kuo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$35,000.00.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It also provides human antibody development, hybridoma development, genetic immunization, rabbit monoclonal antibody development, recombinant protein expression and production, cryostorage, hybridoma sequencing, antibody generation, antibody purification, polyclonal development, and peptide production services.

