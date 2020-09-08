Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Insider Sells $7,591,356.36 in Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 750,876 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $7,591,356.36.

Shares of IMMR opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75. Immersion Co. has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $10.86. The firm has a market cap of $244.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.50, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.63.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Immersion had a negative return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

IMMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Immersion from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Immersion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 569.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 261,400 shares during the last quarter. Fondren Management LP lifted its stake in Immersion by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 470,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Immersion by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 192,941 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Immersion in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,379,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Immersion in the 1st quarter worth about $910,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

