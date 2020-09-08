Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) Shares Gap Up to $3.51

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $3.83. Image Sensing Systems shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 24 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.01.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a net margin of 44.43% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

