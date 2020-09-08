IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) Shares Gap Up to $3.51

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $3.86. IKONICS shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66.

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter. IKONICS had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions.

