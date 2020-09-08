IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.38

IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.38 and last traded at $30.32, with a volume of 1411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.02.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get IES alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.03.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 3.20%.

In other IES news, CEO Gary S. Matthews sold 21,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $635,837.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,972.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Matthews sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $99,849.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,353 shares of company stock worth $837,968 over the last ninety days. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IESC. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IES by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IES during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of IES by 35.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IES by 7.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in IES during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IESC)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.