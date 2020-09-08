IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.81

IBI Group Inc (TSE:IBG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.81 and last traded at C$6.50, with a volume of 67646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.35.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on IBI Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on IBI Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on IBI Group from C$6.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.44 million and a P/E ratio of 10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.55.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$99.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$92.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that IBI Group Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBI Group Company Profile (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

