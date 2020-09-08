Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.47.

IAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Iamgold in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cormark upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iamgold to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Iamgold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a $5.50 price target on shares of Iamgold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of IAG stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 230,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,972. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Iamgold has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 32.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iamgold will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,698,369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,409,000 after buying an additional 1,673,054 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the 2nd quarter valued at $896,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,944,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,940,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

