Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Shares Gap Down to $5.85

Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.85, but opened at $5.21. Horizon Global shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 498 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HZN shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Horizon Global from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $134.12 million, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.43.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. Horizon Global had a net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 4,042.82%. The business had revenue of $120.49 million for the quarter.

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

